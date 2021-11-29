Pundit Arena weekend round-up quiz – Week 2.

Welcome to Week 2 of the Pundit Arena Weekend Roundup Quiz. There was plenty of silverware handed out over the weekend just gone, with the champions of South America and the FAI Cup winners being crowned in the world of football.

Elsewhere, a League of Ireland club returned to the top flight, Ulster overcame Leinster, while the weather and Covid-19 put paid to a couple of high-profile clashes.

There are 15 questions, and we’re giving you five minutes to answer every single one of them correctly.

While it’s not going to be easy to get top marks, anything over 10/15 and you can consider yourself a knowledgeable sports enthusiast. Have you got what it takes?

Be sure to challenge your mates too, and don’t forget to check in with us next Monday, as we test you on next weekend’s action.

Pundit Arena Weekend Roundup Quiz – Week 2

Good luck!

If the quiz isn’t displaying properly for you, just click here.

If you enjoyed that, try out some of our other quizzes here:

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 1

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 2

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 3

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 4

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 5

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 6

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 7

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 8

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 9

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 10

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 11

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 12

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 13

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 14

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 15

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 16

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 17

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 18

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 19

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 20

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 21

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 22

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 23

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 24

Read More About: Quiz, weekend round-up quiz