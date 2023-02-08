Quiz: Name the starting XIs from Harry Kane’s first Spurs goal v Shamrock Rovers

Harry Kane v Shamrock Rovers quiz.

Harry Kane is celebrating scoring a record-breaking 267 goals for Tottenham Hotspur, but can you remember the line-ups from his first strike against Shamrock Rovers?

The England forward broke the long-standing club record held by Jimmy Greaves, when his first-half strike secured a 1-0 victory for Spurs over Manchester City on Sunday.

The goal came 4,070 days after an 18-year-old Kane opened his account for Spurs in a 4-0 Europa League group stage victory against Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

First Harry Kane goal.

Today’s quiz should appeal to fans of both the Premier League and the League of Ireland, and only real football experts will be able to name the 22 players who Michael O’Neill and Harry Redknapp picked to start that game.

Note that Kane didn’t start the match, and we’ll give you another clue by mentioning that Rovers fielded a future Ireland international at left-back.

Quiz.

We’ll give you five minutes to complete the quiz. Let us know how you get on!

If the quiz doesn’t display properly, click here.

