Quiz: Name the England v Wales line-ups from Euro 2016

England v Wales line-ups.

The World Cup clash between England and Wales is upon us, so why not whet the appetite with a little line-ups quiz?

The last time the two neighbours met competitively was at Euro 2016 in France, when a 2-1 victory for England wasn’t enough to stop Wales from finishing top of the group.

Both had very different journeys beyond that stage, with England crashing out against Iceland in the round-of-16, while Wales went all the way to the semi-final, where they came unstuck against eventual winners Portugal.

Quiz.

We now want you to cast your minds back to that summer and name the 22 players who started the game between England and Wales in Lens.

Remember though that both of England’s goalscorers on the day – Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge – started the game on the bench, so they won’t be scoring you any points in this quiz.

To help, we’ve given you each player’s position and the club they were playing with at the time. Five minutes on the clock… let us know how you get on!

If the quiz doesn’t appear properly below, click here.

Read More About: England, Quiz, Wales, World Cup