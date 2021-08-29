Quiz: Name the Man United starting XI from Cristiano Ronaldo’s final game of first spell

Cristiano Ronaldo quiz.

See how well you remember Cristiano Ronaldo’s previous stint at Man United with our 2009 Champions League Final starting XI quiz.

A lot has changed at Manchester United since Cristiano Ronaldo last pulled on the famous red shirt.

On May 27th 2009, Ronaldo bid farewell to United supporters in forgettable fashion, as Alex Ferguson’s side lost the Champions League Final in Rome to a Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona.

12 years and four Ballon d’Or later and the Portuguese megastar is returning to the club where he made his name.

None of his teammates from that fateful night are still playing with the club, although he will be reunited with one of them on the Man United coaching staff when his return to the club is finalised.

How well do you remember the last time Cristiano Ronaldo played for Man United?

That’s about all of the hints we’re going to give you as we test you knowledge on the Man United starting XI from Ronaldo’s most recent game for them in the below quiz.

We’ll give you five minutes to name the the XI that Alex Ferguson named on the night. Let us know how you get on and be sure to share this quiz with your friends.

If the quiz doesn’t display properly, just click here.

