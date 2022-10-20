Quiz: Name the starting line-ups from the infamous “Battle of Old Trafford” game

Battle of Old Trafford.

It’s now over nearly 20 years since the infamous “Battle of Old Trafford,” and we want to test your memory of it with a quiz.

On September 21st 2003, Arsenal travelled to face Manchester United at a time when the two clubs were regularly competing for trophies against each other.

There was a red card during the game before a late penalty missed by a Man United player led to a huge melee after the final whistle. Had the spot-kick gone in, well, Arsenal would never have achieved their historic unbeaten season.

Quiz.

See if you can remember the 22 players who started the game with their team, position and nationality there to help you as clues.

Five minutes on the clock… Let us know how you get on!

Click here if the quiz doesn’t display properly.

Read More About: Arsenal, Manchester United, Premier League, Quiz