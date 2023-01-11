Quiz: Name every UFC heavyweight champion

Can you name every heavyweight champion in the history of the UFC?

Just 17 men have had the honour of being the UFC heavyweight champion since the title was first awarded in 1997, in a division which rarely struggles to attract attention.

We’ve decided to test your knowledge on the history of the UFC’s heavyweight division, and while it should be easy to name several fighters, only die-hard MMA fans will be able to name all 17.

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena. we’ll give you five minutes to guess every answer.

We’ll give you the year that each fighter won the heavyweight title for the first time and you’ll have to do the rest. Note that interim champions are not included in this quiz. Good luck!

Every UFC heavyweight champion.

If the quiz doesn’t load above, just click here.

