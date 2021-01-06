Quiz: Name every team that has won the Heineken Cup

How well do you know your Heineken Cup history?

Europe’s top flight rugby tournament started back in 1995 and there have been a total of 12 clubs that have gotten their hands on the trophy.

The question is – who are they? We’ll give you the years each team won the tournament and all you have to do is fill in the name of the club.

Easy for a proper rugby fan, right? We’ll give you five minutes to enter all five answers. By the way, we are including the years where the competition was known as the Champions Cup, without Heineken as it’s sponsor.

Let us know how you get on in the comments and don’t forget to tag a friend who you think could do well in this quiz.

If the quiz fails to load above, just click here.

