Quiz: Name every PDC World Darts champion

Can you name every player who has won the PDC World Darts Championship?

A total of 11 players have been crowned as the PDC World Darts champion since the tournament was first staged in 1994, with one man coming out on top an astonishing 14 times.

While he should be easy to name, others should prove to be more difficult, as the second most successful player has only won the title three times, whereas five have been crowned as world champion on just the one occasion.

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to get all the answers. We’ll give you the number of PDC World Darts Championships each player has won and you’ll have to do the rest.

Note that only winners of the PDC World Darts Championship are included, so tournaments organised by the BDO or WDF are not relevant to the quiz.

Don’t forget to tell us what you got on Facebook and make sure to tag a friend. Good luck!

Name every PDC World Darts champion.

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

