Quiz: Name the Lions team from the third test vs New Zealand in 2017

As the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa draws ever closer, we’ve decided to test your knowledge on the last tour to New Zealand.

The Lions of course drew that series with the All Blacks, as the two teams could not be separated after three exhilarating test matches.

While most rugby fans from Britain, Ireland and New Zealand could probably tell you the scoreline from that last test match at Eden Park, naming the Lions’ starting 15 may prove to be a little bit more difficult.

A message from our chairman, @JasonLeonard114, regarding the 2021 Castle Lager Lions Series against the @Springboks 🦁#LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) March 23, 2021

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to guess all 15 names.

Let us know how you get on in the comments and don’t forget to tag a friend who you think could do well in this quiz.

If the quiz fails to load above, just click here.

