Quiz: Name every Irish Olympic medallist since 2000

There have been 19 Irish Olympic medallists since the turn of the millennium, and we’re here to see if you can name all of them.

In total, four Olympians have won gold medals for Ireland, six have won silver medals, while 10 have won bronze medals since the year 2000.

There are two Olympians that have got on the podium at two separate Olympics, one of whom won a gold and a silver medal, while the other won two bronze medals.

“We need to stop girls from stopping sport when they’re teenagers – we need to use our voices to encourage the next generation of women.” …@annalise_murphy at our #OlympicBall pic.twitter.com/3T2FjROsYn — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) March 27, 2022

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, you’ll have five minutes to get all the answers. We’ll give you the year, the medal won and the sport in which each Olympian competed and you’ll do the rest.

Make sure to tell us what you got and challenge your friends on Facebook. Good luck!

Name every Irish Olympic medallist since 2000.

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

