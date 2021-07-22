Quiz: Name every UFC lightweight champion since 2001

The UFC’s lightweight division has featured some of the biggest names in the sport’s history, and has served up some incredible champions.

Just 11 men have had the honour of being the UFC lightweight champion since the division was established in 2001, in what has become one of the promotion’s most competitive weight classes in recent years.

We’ve decided to test your knowledge on the history of the UFC’s lightweight division, and while it should be easy to name several fighters, only die-hard MMA fans will be able to name all 11.

A new vision 👀 for the lightweight division 🙌 #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/2bq4sE0Q2q — UFC (@ufc) July 18, 2021

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena. we’ll give you five minutes to guess every answer.

We’ll give you the span of time that each fighter held onto the lightweight title, until they either lost or were stripped/vacated of the belt, and you have to do the rest. Good luck!

Name every UFC lightweight champion since 2001.

If the quiz doesn’t load above, just click here.

