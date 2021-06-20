Quiz: Name every country that has played at the Euros

As Euro 2020 continues, we’ve decided to test your knowledge on the history of the Uefa European Football Championship.

In today’s quiz, we’re going to see how many people can name all 35 countries that have appeared at the Euros, ever since it first started back in 1960.

24 of those teams are of course playing at the current tournament, so the 11 remaining countries may be the toughest to remember.

Note: Former countries such as the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia are not included; they are represented by their successor states.

You’ll have 10 minutes to guess all 35 countries. Be sure to let us know how you did on our Facebook page and remeber to tag your friends. Good luck!

Can you name every country that has played at the Euros?

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

Read More About: Euro 2020, Quiz, uefa euro