Quiz: Name every country that has played at the Euros

As Euro 2020 continues, we’ve decided to test your knowledge on the history of the Uefa European Football Championship.
In today’s quiz, we’re going to see how many people can name all 35 countries that have appeared at the Euros, ever since it first started back in 1960.
24 of those teams are of course playing at the current tournament, so the 11 remaining countries may be the toughest to remember.
— Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 20, 2021
Note: Former countries such as the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia are not included; they are represented by their successor states.
You’ll have 10 minutes to guess all 35 countries. Be sure to let us know how you did on our Facebook page and remeber to tag your friends. Good luck!
Can you name every country that has played at the Euros?
If the quiz does not appear above, click here.
If you enjoyed that Pundit Arena quiz, why not try some of our other quizzes, just click below.
Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020
World Rugby Young Players Of The Year
Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations
Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018
Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?
You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser
Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade
Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final
Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football
Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History
Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade
Quiz: Name 3 players who’ve scored a hat-trick in the Champions League, Premier League & FA Cup
Quiz: Can you name the most expensive forwards in football history?
Quiz: Name the players from these countries to have made the most appearances in the Premier League
Quiz: Name the Ireland players who earned the most caps between 2010 & 2020
Read More About: Euro 2020, Quiz, uefa euro