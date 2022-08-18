Quiz: Name the All Blacks’ starting XV from 2015 Rugby World Cup final

Can you name the All Blacks’ starting team from their 2015 Rugby World Cup final victory against the Wallabies?

Regarded by many as the greatest rugby team of the all time, the 2015 All Blacks were feared as much as they were respected as they created history by becoming the first team to win back to back Rugby World Cups.

Many of that team’s players will be remembered by rugby supporters for decades to come, but can you name all 15 men who started against Australia at Twickenham Stadium on October 31st, 2015?

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to get all the answers. We’ll give you the number each player wore on his back that day and you’ll have to do the rest.

The All Blacks’ starting XV from the 2015 Rugby World Cup final.

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

