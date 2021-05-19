Quiz: Name these 10 players who have won the Champions Cup and Super Rugby

Very few players can claim to have won the most prestigious club rugby tournament in both the northern hemisphere and the southern hemisphere.

Winning either the Heineken/Champions Cup or Super Rugby by themselves is a major achievement, but to win both is something truly special.

Today we’re going to pay tribute to those who have won both, by challenging our readers to name 10 players who have managed to achieve that special feat.

🏉 To celebrate 25 years of @Heineken’s partnership with club rugby’s greatest tournament, @Heineken_UK are giving away 25 pairs of tickets for an epic final at Twickenham on 22nd May 🥳 🔥 AND a VIP matchday experience! 🙌 Enter now ➡️ https://t.co/BrWMYL8slR Good Luck! 🤞 pic.twitter.com/A90BgsHEeV — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) May 18, 2021

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to guess every answer. We’ll give you the name of the team and the year that each player won the Champions Cup and Super Rugby.

Make sure to tell us how well you did on Facebook and challenge your friends to the quiz. Good luck!

Name these 10 players who have won the Champions Cup and Super Rugby.

If the quiz fails to load above, just click here.

