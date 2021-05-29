GAA Quiz: Name every Dublin footballer to win an All Star since 1999

Can you get 26/26?
Can you name every Dublin footballer to win an All Star since 1999?
It’s hard to believe that for the years 2000, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2009, Dublin didn’t win a single All Star award.
However, since then they have gone on to dominate the award, winning seven in 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015.
We want you to name as many Dublin footballers as you can who have won an All Star since 1999.
You have seven minutes.
Let us know what score you get, and in what time you complete the quiz.
Be sure to challenge your friends!
