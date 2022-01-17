How closely were you watching the sport this weekend?

Welcome to Week 7 of the Pundit Arena Weekend Roundup Quiz.

It was a wild weekend of sport all across the world, and we have created a quiz purely based on what went on during that period.

The quiz features questions from the weekend’s club rugby, football in England and GAA action, so you would want to be quite the well-rounded sports fan to get full marks.

However, there are only 10 questions, and we’re giving you 5 minutes to answer every single one of them correctly.

TRANSFER CENTRE | 17/01/2022 👀 QPR’s Sinclair Armstrong monitored by Southampton and Man City: https://t.co/lzqL5eyeMX ❌ Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath talks break down: https://t.co/9GbgBhiwbW 🐏 Jason Knight to Leeds speculation continues: https://t.co/ADxgTjojHb#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/kWgiX2qgQh — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) January 17, 2022

While it’s not going to be easy to get top marks, anything over 8/10 and you can consider yourself a knowledgeable sports enthusiast. Have you got what it takes?

Be sure to challenge your mates too, and don’t forget to check in with us next Monday, as we test you on next weekend’s action.

Pundit Arena Weekend Roundup Quiz – Week 7

Good luck!

If the quiz isn’t displaying properly for you, just click here.

If you enjoyed that, try out some of our other quizzes here:

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 1

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 2

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 3

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 4

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 5

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 6

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 7

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 8

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 9

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 10

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 11

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 12

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 13

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 14

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 15

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 16

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 17

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 18

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 19

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 20

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 21

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 22

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 23

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 24

Read More About: Pundit Arena Weekend Sports Quiz, Quiz