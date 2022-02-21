How closely were you watching the sport this weekend?

Welcome to Week 12 of the Pundit Arena Weekend Roundup Quiz.

It was a wild weekend of sport all across the world, and we have created a quiz purely based on what went on during that period.

The quiz features questions from the weekend’s Premier League, GAA action and from the League of Ireland, so you would want to be quite the well-rounded sports fan to get full marks.

𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗔𝗚𝗛 𝗕𝗨𝗨𝗨𝗨𝗥𝗡𝗦 🔥🔥🔥 Wow, what a goal by the teenager to open the scoring in the derby 👏@shelsfc 0-1 @stpatsfc Watch live 📺 | RTÉ 2/RTÉ Player#LOI | @RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/AEA0cNN8gz — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) February 18, 2022

However, there are only 10 questions, and we’re giving you 5 minutes to answer every single one of them correctly.

While it’s not going to be easy to get top marks, anything over 8/10 and you can consider yourself a knowledgeable sports enthusiast. Have you got what it takes?

Be sure to challenge your mates too, and don’t forget to check in with us next Monday, as we test you on next weekend’s action. Good luck!

Pundit Arena Weekend Roundup Quiz – Week 12

If the quiz isn’t displaying properly for you, just click here.

