Ronnie O’Sullivan Pulls Off Stunning Safety In World Grand Prix Victory

Ronnie O’Sullivan pulled off a stunning safety shot to set-up a place in the quarter-final of World Grand Prix tournament.

O’Sullivan overcame Liang Wenbo by four frames to three at the event in Cheltenham.

The five-time world champion won the first two frames of the contest with century breaks of 120 and 100.

Liang fought back and won the next two frames. Ronnie then recorded another century before his Chinese opponent pegged him back again.

O’Sullivan won the deciding frame 67-48 to set up a quarter-final tie against former world champion Graeme Dott.

The shot of the match came in the third frame when O’Sullivan produced a jaw-dropping safety to leave his opponent snookered.

The 44-year-old came to the table with the cueball pinned to the top-corner pocket. He aimed for the loose red, but played a safety rather than attempting a pot.

The cueball bounced off the left-hand cushion and spun towards the yellow ball on the bottom cushion.

Somehow, the white ball slowed down just before nustling beside the yellow – leaving Liang with a tricky shot to find safety.

You can watch Ronnie O’Sullivan’s stunning safety shot here:

No one: Try and get in tight behind the yellow. Ronnie O'Sullivan: Challenge accepted. #CoralSnookerSeries pic.twitter.com/Xkh7j2kiKY — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) February 5, 2020

