Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash In California

NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, according to multiple reports in the US media.

He was 41. It is believed that there were multiple passengers on board when the helicopter crashed in foggy conditions in the hills over Calabasas.

According to several reports, his teenage daughter Gianna Maria was also on board and has passed away. She was 13.

Bryant is considered among the greatest NBA players of all time after enjoying a highly successful 20-year career with the LA Lakers.

Kobe won five NBA championships, two NBA finals MVPs and one league MVP.

He also made 18 All-Star teams throughout his 20-year career.

Bryant’s last update on social media was to praise LeBron James, who surpassed him into third place on the NBA’s career scoring list on Saturday night during the Lakers’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020