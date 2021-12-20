Keane Barry falls short in record-breaking contest at World Darts Championship

Keane Barry involved in high-quality match.

Meath teenager Keane Barry contributed to a record-breaking contest at the World Darts Championship before eventually losing 3-2 to eighth seed Johnny Clayton.

The second round match featured 10 100+ checkouts, which is a record for a best-of-5 World Championship match.

Keane Barry almost causes upset.

19-year-old Barry won five consecutive legs in going into a 2-1 lead, leaving Clayton to contemplate suffering the biggest upset of the Championship to date.

However, the Welshman rallied by winning six consecutive legs of his own to eventually win 3-2.

Great game with @JonnyClay9 in the 2nd round of PDC Worlds.3-2 defeat but I really enjoyed it!We broke the world record hitting 10+ tons finishes in a BO5 sets match!🤯

Class Jonny, all the best!!

Thanks to everyone! 💙@TargetDarts @Garryplummer @sheetpilinguk @BHospodarska pic.twitter.com/43jQmwL5C6 — Keane Barry (@KBarry180) December 20, 2021

Sherrock’s dream is over.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Fallon Sherrock’s dreams of repeating her PDC World Championship heroics were dashed by veteran Steve Beaton at Alexandra Palace.

Sherrock was making her first appearance since her history-making run in 2019 when she beat Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic to become the first woman to win a match in the tournament.

But her hopes of sinking 1996 champion Beaton – who was making a record 31st appearance – fell flat as the 57-year-old defied the boos to claim a 3-2 win.

Sherrock, who proved her 2019 run was no fluke by going on to reach the Nordic Masters final and the Gram Slam quarter-finals, started as a marginal favourite to overcome her opponent.

But she blew a two-leg lead to lose the first set, and despite levelling she was whitewashed in the third set to once again hand Beaton the advantage.

Beaton brushes off boos to win.

Beaton, who touched a 104 average in the first set, had been playing above expectations but Sherrock stormed back to win the fourth set and force the decider.

The extent of Sherrock’s popularity was evident as the fans took against Beaton, with boos ringing around the arena as he sealed a 68 checkout to complete his victory.

Debutants Florian Hempel and Martijn Kleermaker cruised through their first-round matches against Marin Schindler and John Michael respectively.

🗣 "𝗜 𝘄𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝗜 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗜 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗜 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲" We caught up with a disappointed Fallon Sherrock after her deciding set loss to Steve Beaton… pic.twitter.com/z9ap8GF6Ly — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 19, 2021

In the afternoon session, Ross Smith produced back-to-back checkouts of 167 and 102 to sink former BDO world champion Stephen Bunting 3-2 in their second-round clash.

In first-round action, there were debut wins for Alan Soutar and Jason Heaver, while Maik Kuivenhoven beat Ky Smith 3-1 to set up a clash with fourth seed James Wade.

PA Media.