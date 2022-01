Two-time winner Gary Anderson through to World Darts Championship semi-finals

Gary Andersonโ€™s dream of a third World Darts Championship are still alive after he booked another semi-final spot.

The 2015 and 2016 World Darts Championship winner beat Luke Humphries 5-2 to reach the last four for the seventh time at Alexandra Palace.

He averaged 96, hit eight 180s and produced four ton finishes, including a 148 checkout.

๐—”๐—ณ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ Familiar faces into the Semi-Finals as James Wade and Gary Anderson book their spot. Who will follow this evening? #WHDarts pic.twitter.com/N9gHVIdx8A โ€” PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2022

Gary Anderson on his win.

Anderson, who has struggled with a back injury for much of the year, will play with Peter Wright or Callan Rydz in the next round.

He said on Sky Sports: โ€œI missed a lot of doubles at the start, but thatโ€™s the way it goes.

โ€œI have got no expectations whatsoever. We are here another day now, there will be some good games tonight. We are here.โ€

James Wade is in the semi-final for the first time since 2013 after a 5-0 whitewash of Mervyn King.

๐—” ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ถ-๐—™๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ช๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ! James Wade once again secures his spot in the Last Four of the 2021/22 William Hill World Darts Championship! He sees off Mervyn King in straight sets to secure his spot in the Semi-Finals#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/3WWhxRnVQG โ€” PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2022

‘Wayne Mardle, I love proving him wrong.’

The 38-year-old is an outsider after seeing his ranking plummet in recent weeks, but insists he is enjoying proving people wrong, especially pundit Wayne Mardle.

He said in his post-match press conference: โ€œWayne Mardle, I love proving him wrong. I donโ€™t mean this in a personal or derogatory way to Wayne Mardle, but he always tips me off, to not do this and not do that.

โ€œI have won more than Wayne did in two weeks than he did in his entire career but he is hell-bent on being a little bit silly.โ€

Wade will play either defending champion Gerwyn Price or 2019 runner-up Michael Smith in the last four.

