Fallon Sherrock beats Mensur Suljovic to reach Grand Slam of Darts quarter-final

Fallon Sherrock’s run continues.

Fallon Sherrock’s run at the Grand Slam of Darts continued in emphatic fashion as she defeated Mensur Suljovic 10-5 in Wolverhampton to reach her first PDC major quarter-final.

The 27-year-old, who hit a magical 170 checkout against Gabriel Clemens on Tuesday night to become the first woman to reach the knockout stages of the competition, repeated her World Championship victory against Suljovic at the Alexandra Palace in 2019.

Sherrock dfeats Suljovic once again.

The Austrian came into the match off the back of a 104 average in his final group game but he was below-par on Thursday night.

Sherrock was the underdog but once again made a mockery of the odds to further launch her career to new heights.

It did not look like it would be that way early on as Suljovic took the opening two legs, but Sherrock hit a 100 checkout for a 11-dart finish before taking out 124 for a 12-darter to level things up.

Queen of the Palace.

The ‘Queen of the Palace’ won six out of seven legs to lead 6-3 in the first-to-10 duel before Suljovic stopped the rot with a 14-dart hold of throw heading into the second interval.

Suljovic could not maintain any consistency, however, and he was duly punished as Sherrock, who herself was missing chances, moved one away from another famous victory at 9-4.

A classy 106 checkout on tops kept Suljovic in the match but Sherrock stormed to victory in the next leg, wrapping things up with a double nine after 14 darts.

Ohh yeeeessssss – loving every moment of this journey – ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/KxgFfwN5Qj pic.twitter.com/OCbJoILYS3 — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) November 18, 2021

Fallon Sherrock heads to quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen also secured victories on Thursday night to book their places in the quarter-finals.

The last eight matches take place this evening, as James Wade faces Rob Cross before and all-Wales battle between world champion Gerwyn Price and 2021 Masters winner Jonny Clayton.

Sherrock will play Peter Wright on Saturday before Smith and van Gerwen face off to complete the semi-final line-up.

PA Media.

