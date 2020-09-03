Esport launch survey to understand gaming landscape in Ireland

Ireland Esports has launched a survey to measure, understand and report on the esports and gaming landscape in Ireland.

Since its inception in 2019, Ireland Esports has been working to establish a structured framework to support esports and gaming in Ireland to grow and develop. The governing body was recently awarded membership to the Global Esports Federation and the International EsportsFederation.

The organisation is reaching out to the gaming community to give them a voice in this historic process. The aim of the survey is to fully understand the esports and gaming landscape in this country so the estimated 700,000 community players can be more effectively served.

The survey aims to find out the games that are played, how they are played, where they are played, and when so that Ireland Esports can understand the community and enhance their gaming experience.

However, while the organisation is committed to growing the industry in Ireland, there is also a requirement for education around gaming and so have released a second survey for parents. The aim of this survey is to understand the relationship between gaming/esports, children and their parents.

Both surveys are open to anyone on the island of Ireland and should not take more than two minutes to complete. All information collected in the survey is confidential and will be used for statistical purposes only.

If you wish to take part in either of surveys, click here for the players’ survey and here for the parents’ survey.

Read More About: esports, gaming, Ireland