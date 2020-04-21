Here Are Some Of The Best Sports Movies On Disney Plus Right Now

While many of us are currently obsessed with ESPN’s superb documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, ‘The Last Dance’, which is currently being shown on Netflix, we’re going to take a look at the sports offering of the latest on-demand streaming service to enter the market, Disney Plus.

Although many subscribers will be focussed on the 30 seasons of The Simpsons, Pixar movies, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is plenty of sports-related content to get stuck into too.

Here we provide you, in no particular order, some of the best sports movies on Disney Plus.

_____

The Mighty Ducks Trilogy

Does this really need any introduction? Surely you have seen at least one of these movies in your lifetime.

The original Mighty Ducks film was released in 1992 which sees Emilio Estevez play a cocky, up and coming lawyer, Gordon Bombay. Bombay is forced into community service as a result of a drunk driving charge and this is where he meets a bunch of young, ragtag misfits who have a passion for ice hockey.

As we come to learn, Bombay has his own painful history with the sport as he eventually overcomes his own flaws to coach the kids.

The following two films follow the progression of the kids into teenagers as they represent the United States in the Goodwill Games (Mighty Ducks II) and then they face a new set of challenges when they are granted scholarships to the Eden Hall Academy (Mighty Ducks III).

The whole trilogy is filled with great 90s nostalgia, humour and of course, heartwarming moments. These films still stand up today and are worth a trip back down memory lane.

_____

Invincible

Invincible tells the incredible true story of lifelong football fan Vince Papale [portrayed by Mark Wahlberg] who sees his wildest dreams come true when he attends an open try out and ultimately gets selected to become a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. The 30-year-old high school teacher thus becomes the oldest rookie in NFL history who never played football in college.

Placing some minor historical inaccuracies aside, Invincible is a fantastic story of how one person can defy all the odds and compete in a league that to so many looks totally unattainable. It’s almost hard to believe, however, the crux of the story is true as Papale did indeed start his NFL career in his thirties, playing two full seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver where he played in 41 of 44 regular-season games.

With an IMDb rating of 7.1/10 and a 72% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this one should be a banker for all sports fans over the coming weeks.

_____

Rookie of the Year

Do you want a sports film with a lot of denim and bad haircuts everywhere? Well ‘Rookie of the Year’ is for you.

Released in 1993, Rookie of the Year sees a young Thomas Ian Nicholas (Kevin in American Pie) play Henry Rowengartner.

Henry is an awkward 12-year-old, with little athletic ability, that is, until one day, he trips himself up by running over a baseball. Henry breaks his arm but when he gets the cast removed, the doctor realises the tendons in his shoulder healed too tightly.

So what? You might ask.

Well, these tight tendons see Henry with the ability to throw a pitch at over 100 mph. The desperately poor Chicago Cubs soon spot this ability and Henry becomes the youngest ever player to play Major League Baseball.

The premise of the movie is so ridiculous that it’s thoroughly enjoyable. Definitely worth a watch!

_____

Remember The Titans

The quintessential feel good film that is required in times like these, Remember the Titans is a wonderful true story detailing Hernan Boone and his journey with TC Williams High school in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1971.

Denzel Washington elevates any movie he is a part of and that’s certainly the case with Remember the Titans, and despite the storyline being somewhat predictable it is still inspiring and heartwarming throughout.

The growth in camaraderie between the Titans teammates is a fantastic storyline while the film also acts as an important social commentary on what was a challenging time for the racial divide in America.

Remember the Titans also contains one of the best speeches in any sports movie, delivered to perfection by Washington.

_____

Cool Runnings

An iconic film no matter the genre, Cool Runnings tells the story of the famous Jamaican bobsled team and their battle to compete in the 1988 Winter Olympics.

Cool Runnings is charming and funny but is a sports film at heart and the team’s constant back and forth with coach Irv Blitzer as well as their struggles to eventually make the Olympics are some of it’s finest moments.

The characters throughout are brilliantly unique, each in their own way, with the film containing some of the most quotable movies lines of all time.

Cool Runnings is a film that can be enjoyed by any and all ages and is a brilliant way to spend an hour and a half during these trying times.

_____