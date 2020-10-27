Pundit Arena is hiring a Digital Sports Journalist to join our team

Pundit Arena is looking to hire a full-time Digital Journalist to join our team of passionate sportswriters.

If you are a sports fan who has a way with words, a James Milner-like work ethic and a desire to play your role in taking Pundit Arena to the next level, then please continue reading to find out how to apply.

Role overview

The successful candidate for the Digital Journalist role at Pundit Arena will be responsible for providing editorial content to one of Ireland’s leading sports publishers.

The role entails a particular focus on writing engaging, compelling articles on various sports.

You will also continue to grow a significant social media presence and produce memorable pieces that will enhance Pundit Arena’s position as a go-to destination for all Irish sports fans.

You will be tasked with delivering well-sourced, error-free and interesting stories to a devoted following of sports fans and report to the team’s Editor.

The successful candidate will sometimes be required to liaise with our sales team in order to package commercial pieces both on-site and on social media.

Who we are

Pundit Arena is one of Ireland’s premium sports media platforms, whose mission is to provide high-quality sports content to Irish sports fans.

Established in November of 2013, Pundit Arena has quickly grown into one of Ireland’s leading sports publications, covering a wide range of sports including rugby, football, GAA, and MMA, amongst others.

Pundit Arena reaches over 100,000 users daily across their platforms and boasts the largest in-market social media following of any sports media company in Ireland with 600,000 Irish followers across our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Who you are

Passionate about several sports, with a particular interest in domestic sports in Ireland.

Ideally have at least one year of experience in digital media.

Possess an excellent level of writing skill, with a proven track record of high output and minimal errors, and a knowledge of how to optimise content for search engines.

Have experience using Content Management Systems, especially WordPress.

Be aware of how to best utilise social media for various types of content.

Have experience working with a number of insight tools, particularly Google Analytics.

A working knowledge of graphic design and video and audio production would be a bonus.

If this sounds like you then we can’t wait to hear from you so please send your CV and cover letter to editorial@punditarena.com with the subject line Pundit Arena Digital Journalist Application.