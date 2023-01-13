David Coulthard talks Drive To Survive ahead of Red Bull Showrun in Dublin

Irish fans of Formula One have plenty to look forward to this weekend as David Coulthard is set to take to the streets of Dublin in Sebastian Vettel’s 2011 championship-winning car.

Coulthard will make an appearance on Sunday alongside Conor Shanahan (Drifter) and Mike Jensen (Motorcycle Stunt Rider) as part of the sold-out Red Bull F1 Showrun which takes place in on Dublin’s North Wall Quay.

The big news for other Formula One fans this week, however, came in the form of a teaser for season five of the popular series Drive To Survive, which is due to land on Netflix on February 24.

While the series has brought with it a new generation of F1 spectators, it is not without its critics who say that Netflix over-dramatise the sport.

However, Red Bull legend David Coulthard believes that fresh eyeballs is not only a positive for Formula One but for all motorsport.

“Netflix came along at a horrible time for the world with the pandemic but it was a brilliant time for Formula One in terms of releasing that and there were a lot more eyeballs sitting down to watch it. They say emerging markets like America have tuned into Formula One and it has engaged with many of the younger generations in Europe who might have been lost a little bit because Formula One isn’t always lap-for-lap excitement. It’s more of a chess match.

“So anything that is good for one of the biggest sports, which in the case of motorsport is Formula One, I think has to be good for all motorsport.”

Sports fans, assemble. Whether you’re into 🏎️, 🎾, ⛳, ⚽, 🚴‍♂️ or 🏉 (!!) we’ve got a LOT of very exciting news to share. First up… F1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE (24 Feb, 2023) Not only do we have a launch date, we have a first look at S5! And who’s that in the chair? 👀 pic.twitter.com/nIcwX3Qx2C — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 12, 2023

The Scottish native believes the dramatic nature of Drive To Survive is what appeals to fans and that the format should not change.

“There’s always going to be a new wave of fans coming along so as the whispers have gone down from the hardcore generation who were there before, there’s definitely a lot more younger men and women who are into Formula One. It is not like The Crown where you have to start at season one to really understand the journey. The nature of the sport is that you can jump in at any point.

“I do see an ongoing interest in this type of slightly, not scripted, but edited version of the reality, which some of the drivers spoke about and and they felt some of the conversations were being placed in and they weren’t entirely happy about.

“The reality is if it was not done like that it would not be anywhere near as interesting or as fun. It is part of the show and part of the entertainment. Unless you are trying to rewrite history or are doing something that could be seen as illegal, if it makes them seem more interesting than they are… Most of the drivers are bloody boring to be honest and Netflix makes them seem quite interesting.”

Around 10,000 spectators are set to line up along North Wall Quay on Sunday for the Showrun with tickets selling out within a matter of hours when the event was first announced. Fans will also have a chance to view the RB7 up close on Saturday as part of the garage display, which also proved to be a sellout.

Coulthard is fully embracing his chance to get back into a Formula One car in front of an Irish audience.

“I’m normally never in town this early for a Showrun event. I arrived [on Thursday] that’s how excited I am. I love coming to Dublin, I’ve got friends here and I’ve been out wandering around already. It’s an opportunity not only for me to connect to with the race fans here in Ireland and to get back in a Formula One car which is great at my age, I’m 51.

“Red Bull are a very loyal family and I’ve been part of that journey. Actually I think that helps me as part of my role in television because it’s very easy to forget how adrenaline-fueled it is and how lucky we are to drive a Grand Prix car even if it is a generation prior to the generation we have today.”

For more information on the Red Bull F1 Showrun, including Sunday’s road closures, head to redbull.ie/F1Dublin.