Conor Shanahan relishing chance to put on a show in front of Dublin crowd

Ten thousand eager motorsport fans will line the street of North Wall Quay in Dublin today for the Red Bull F1 Showrun.

Former Formula One Driver David Coulthard will put on an epic motorsports spectacle, showcasing the intense power and speed of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s 2008 Championship Winning RB7 car, joined by Red Bull Motorsports Athletes Conor Shanahan and Motorcycle Stunt Rider Mike Jensen. The event is set to kick-off at 4.30pm.

Cork man Conor Shanahan has become a formidable name in the world of drifting. Having showcased his talent at the age of 13 by appearing on a UK TV show, Grand Tour, Shanahan became the youngest driver ever to win British, Irish and European professional drifting events. This was achieved in 2018 when he made his debut in the Drift Masters European Championship, sensationally beating fellow Irishman, DMEC and Irish National champion, James Deane, at the Polish round of the championship.

For the 19-year-old, the Red Bull Showrun is an opportunity to grow the sport he loves in front of a home crowd.

“These events are always quite special, to showcase your sport alongside the pinnacle of motorsport. It’s quite interesting to see how much attention this has brought, every time we’ve had an event this year – even my own personal events – it has opened my eyes to how big motorsport is here and it’s only getting bigger. That’s incredible.

“It’s always quite special to drive at home, it’s not something I get to do much anymore. For me to come and showcase my sport and for people to be able to buy tickets to come and watch us is quite cool. I’m just looking forward to putting on a show.”

Also taking part in Sunday’s event is Mike Jensen who is a double world champion in Stunt Riding. The Dane has amassed an impressive CV as defending champion of the Irish Freestyle Stunt Series (IFSS), winner of the XDL Championship, winner of the Czech Stunt Day and MBE Verona, Italy (Motor Bike Expo), winner at German-Stuntdays (GSD), and 2016 and 2017 Stunt Masters Cup champion.

While is sport might still be considered small, Jensen revealed that the appetite for Stunt Riding in Ireland is stronger than ever.

“My sport is quite small, it’s an underground sport but here the scene is quite big actually. My Instagram is flooded with messages from local guys wanting to have a session so that’s a special feeling to come here and actually connect with people through a sport you love and have passion for.”

The road will be closed along North Wall Quay between the Convention Centre and Matt Talbot Bridge between 1 and 9pm with spectators strongly advised to use public transport. Both zone 1 and zone 2 are accessible from LUAS stops at Spencer Dock and The Point.

For full details on the day’s event, head to the Red Bull website.