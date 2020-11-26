The best Black Friday deals for Irish sports fans

While most retail stores remain closed, Black Friday is expected to be busier than ever this year.

The toughest part of the popular shopping day is undoubtedly digging for all the best deals to treat yourself or a loved one in the lead up to Christmas.

Therefore, to streamline the process for you, we have compiled a list of the best Black Friday deals that will appeal to sports fans all over the country.

Currys PC World

Currys PC World have all your entertainment and technology needs taken care of this Black Friday with major discounts on a huge range of items including TVs, laptops and cameras.

If you’re looking to enjoy the rest of the football, rugby, and GAA season on a brand new television, Currys are offering up to €1,000 off their OLED TVs while you can also save up to €650 on their Smart 4k OLED Sony TVs.

Should you wish to buy a new camera this Christmas, you can save €120 on a range of Canon DSLR cameras. Click here to take advantage of that offer.

Hurry though, these offers expire on Thursday, November 26.

JD Sports

If it’s sportswear you’re after, look no further than JD Sports who have an incredible 50% of all their Black Friday range until November 30.

Popular clothing and footwear brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma and Fila are all massively reduced.

Click here to find all of JD Sports’ Black Friday deals.

Adidas

Should you be on the hunt for a new set of earphones or headphones to bring with you when you’re out and about or when heading to the gym (when they reopen), Adidas have huge reductions on their full Adidas Sport Headphones range.

On the site you will find up to €80 off their FWD-01 sport in-ear range with deals running all the way through to Cyber Monday on November 30.

Click here to find all of Adidas Headphones Black Friday deals.

Regatta

Staying warm while doing outdoor activities this winter just became a lot cheaper with Regatta’s incredible range of deals.

Irish shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off their Professional range which includes bodywarmers, coats, jackets and waterproof gear. Click here to take advantage of that offer.

There is also free delivery on all Irish orders over €90.

Meanwhile, if you are in the UK, you can save up to 75% site-wide in their Black Friday sale until November 30. Click here for that offer.

WWE

Fans of WWE will be happy to know that their online shop now delivers to Ireland.

You can save $25 on orders over $150 when you use the code WWEAFF25 at checkout.

Click here to shop that offer.

Stay tuned to Pundit Arena for more deals and offers throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

