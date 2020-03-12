Taoiseach Announcement On Coronavirus Set For Major Impact On Irish Sport

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced major measures in Ireland in light of the Covid-19 [Cornavirus] outbreak which will have a major impact on Irish society, and sport, over the coming weeks.

The measures will be implemented from 6 pm on Thursday evening and will last until March 29. They consist of the following:

Schools, colleges, childcare facilities and cultural institutions are to close Indoor gatherings of 100 people and outdoor gatherings of 500 people to be cancelled People are advised to continue working but to do so remotely where possible Shops will remain open Restaurants and cafés which remain open should practice social distancing

From a sporting perspective, the measures surrounding both indoor and outdoor gatherings are the most pertinent.

Currently, Basketball Ireland have postponed their season in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The GAA and the FAI both have a full complement of fixtures in both the Allianz hurling and football leagues and the SEE Airtricity league this weekend.

It is expected that respective fixtures across both codes will be postponed or at least, played behind closed doors.

As this is a developing story, we will provide updates throughout the day.

Pundit Arena have contacted the FAI for comment and an official press release is expected today.