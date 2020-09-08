 Close sidebar

Sam Bennett gives powerful interview after making Tour de France history

by Sean McMahon
Sam Bennett

Incredible.

Sam Bennett made history today as he became just the sixth Irishman to win a stage at the Tour de France.

Sam Bennett

The Tipperary man produced a superb sprint finish this afternoon to clinch Stage 10 and write his name into Irish cycling history.

Bennett is riding for the Deceuninck – Quick-Step team and his colleagues protected the 29-year-old throughout the difficult stage.

Sam Bennett spoke after his historic win and he was in shock at first before the gravity of his achievement hit home in what was a powerful, emotional interview.

“I don’t think it has hit me,” Bennett said.

“I forgot to throw the bike at the line in the moment and I thought he might have got me.

“I thought I’d be in floods of tears but I’m in shock.”

Bennett took some time to gather himself before thanking everyone who contributed to his achievement.

“I just want to thank everyone that has been involved, the whole team, Patrick for giving me this opportunity and just everybody it took to get to here. I want to thank my wife, everyone around me.

“You dream of it, you never think it’ll happen. It did and, I don’t know, it took for a while to hit me.”

You can watch Bennett’s brilliant sprint finish below.

Read More About: ,

Author: Sean McMahon

Sean is Deputy Editor and head rugby writer. You can contact him by email seanmc@punditarena.com or on Twitter

Related posts

Quiz: Name every PFA Young Player of the Year since 2000

Stephen Kenny making Matt Doherty mistake according to Johnny Giles

Eddie Hearn reveals divisive plan for Katie Taylor