An interesting comparison.

Ronnie O’Sullivan has continued to play down his chances at the World Snooker Championship despite beating fellow former champion Mark Williams in a pulsating 13-10 comeback at the Crucible on Tuesday.

Controversial Comments

O’Sullivan has attracted plenty of attention for his interviews with his comments on young snooker players proving controversial.

“If you look at the younger players coming through, they are not that good really,” Ronnie O’Sullivan said on Sunday.

“Most of them would do well as half-decent amateurs, not even amateurs. They are so bad.”

O’Sullivan had to fight hard to get the better of Williams in Tuesday’s quarter-final and he now looks forward to taking on three-time world champion Mark Selby on Wednesday.

Ronnie O’Sullivan – “Fat Maradona”

Looking ahead to that match, O’Sullivan admitted that it is just natural talent which is getting him so far as he compared himself to a “fat Maradona”.

“I’m not hard on myself, I’m a realist,” O’Sullivan said.

“I’m not doubting that I’ve got ability. What I’m good at I’m unbelievably good at: my scoring, my break building, my positional play.

“There will always be a little bit like… Maradona. You look at him now, he’s big and fat but you put a ball at his feet and the geezer’s unbelievable – but he’s not fit enough to play against guys who haven’t got as much talent as him.

“It’s a little bit like snooker,” Ronnie O’Sullivan continued.

“You’ve got to have the long game and the safety and the cue action, you’ve got to have the reliability.

“I don’t believe you can win it being good or rubbish, and I’ve been good or rubbish. I just need to be steady. Otherwise, it’s like trying to win the US Open with a five-iron in my bag.”

It’s clear that Ronnie O’Sullivan is playing down his chances but it should be an interesting match while in the other semi-final, Kyren Wilson takes on Anthony McGill.