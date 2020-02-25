Preparations Ramp Up For Irish Athletes As Paralympic Games Enter Focus

In six months, a whole host of Irish athletes will compete in what will be the peak of their sporting careers when the 2020 Paralympic Games gets underway in Tokyo.

The opening ceremony will take place on August 25th while the first athletes will begin competing on Wednesday, August 26th.

Paralympic hopefuls, Patrick Monahan and Ronan Grimes, today joined representatives from Paralympics Ireland Partners; Allianz, Circle K, Citi, FloGas, Toyota, Goosebump and Crowley Millar at the Sport Ireland Campus for a special ‘Paralympics Ireland Partners Event,’ to mark the 6 months to go milestone.

Today marks 6 months to go until the #Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games #TeamIreland can’t wait to be there 🇮🇪 #RoadtoTokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/mqM49vgo2E — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) February 25, 2020

Monahan, who will hope to compete in the wheelchair marathon event, is determined to get on the plane to Tokyo after his experience of the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

“I have had a taste of the games before in Rio de Janeiro and I am determined that I will get back onto that stage again. The Paralympic Games are the ultimate aim for me and my fellow para athletes, it is up to me now to try to secure my place on the team and ensure that I am one of the athletes following the Irish flag at the opening ceremony in 6 Months time.”

Grimes has had a successful period recently where he won bronze in the C4 Individual Pursuit Race at the Para Cycling Track World Championship in Canada. The Galway man is keen to keep performing at his best over the coming weeks and months so he can secure his place on the team that will compete in Tokyo.

“Ever since I first sat in the saddle of my bike I have dreamt about qualifying for the Paralympic Games and representing my country. I am in a good place personally after winning bronze at the Para Track World Championships in Canada last month and I feel like there is more to come from me.

“The next few months are crucial for me and for all my fellow athletes so I will be concentrating on producing the best rides that I can over the next few months and guaranteeing my place on the plane then the games will take care of themselves.”

