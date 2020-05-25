Quiz: Name Every Team That Competes In The NFL

In our latest American sports quiz, we want you to name every team that competes in the National Football League (NFL).

There are 32 teams who will contest the 2020 season which, COVID-19 pending, is scheduled to begin in September.

For American football enthusiasts, this quiz should be relatively straight-forward but for those who tend to only get interested once the playoffs and SuperBowl comes around, it may prove difficult to obtain 100%.

To help you along, we have given you the city or area in which the team is based, you simply have to give us the name of the franchise.

With that in mind, a popular franchise has moved cities ahead of the 2020 season so don’t let that fool you.

You have five minutes to complete the quiz. Best of luck and please let us know how you get on in the comments.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.



