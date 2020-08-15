Mark Selby hits out at “disrespectful” Ronnie O’Sullivan after semi-final loss

Not happy.

Three-time world snooker champion Mark Selby has labelled Ronnie O’Sullivan “disrespectful” in the aftermath of their gripping semi-final at the World Snooker Championship.

O’Sullivan was trailing 16-14 but he recovered from the brink of defeat to snatch two quick frames before clinching the deciding frame to secure passage into the final where he will meet Kyren Wilson.

O’Sullivan will be going for his sixth world title when he meets Wilson this weekend and he will draw level with Steve Davies in terms of world titles if he manages to claim victory.

Selby will no doubt be disappointed for letting things slip when he was in such a commanding position but he has taken umbrage with the way O’Sullivan conducted himself during their semi-final.

“I felt like it was a little bit disrespectful the way he played,” Selby told BBC Sport.

“Every time I got him in a snooker he just went down and hit the ball at 100mph and it could have gone anywhere.

“Whether he was just in that frame of mind but felt it was a little disrespectful for me at the table.”

Selby added:

“Looking back at it now that I’ve lost the match, I felt like I missed the boat a little bit. In the third session, I had a chance to go 14-9.

“Even then, the long red I played in the corner pocket, I’m just about to play and he (O’Sullivan) puts his cue next to the seat and then stood up in his chair while I’m playing the shot instead of just sitting down right in my eye line.

“Obviously, people just don’t do that. But whether he was trying to do mind games or not, I don’t know. Obviously, Ronnie is Ronnie and he does those things.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan responded to Mark Selby’s comments about his reaction to whenever he was snookered.

“You want to hit it as hard as you can and hopefully get a fluke otherwise I could give 40 points away,” O’Sullivan said. “Don’t blame me, blame the miss rule. If I was as good as Mark Selby at getting out of snookers, I could maybe get the balls safe. I haven’t got a clue.

“He is just feeling a little bit sore I suppose, he has just lost a semi-final of the World Championship. I understand that.”

