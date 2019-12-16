Home Other Sports Your Guide To The Irish In Action At World Darts Championship Today

Your Guide To The Irish In Action At World Darts Championship Today

Sean McMahon December 16, 2019

There are four Irish men involved in today’s action at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace. 

Sunday was a good day for the Irish involvement as Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan beat India’s Nitin Kumar 3-0 to set up a clash with two-time world champion Gary Anderson on Monday’s card.

Cork’s Ciarán Teehan produced a stunning upset to beat the experienced 3-0 in the first round on Sunday. Teehan will now take on Mervyn King in the second round.

Cork's Ciarán Teehan
Cork’s Ciaran Teehan celebrates in his First Round match against Ross Smith of England during Day Three of the 2020 William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

17-year-old Keane Barry will be making his World Darts Championship debut today when he goes up against Vincent van der Voort of the Netherlands in the first round.

The Meath man is the youngest player competing at this year’s world championships and he will become the third-youngest player ever to appear at this competition.

Finally, Carlow’s Steve Lennon will be getting his championship underway when he takes on England’s Callan Rydz while Limerick man Willie O’Connor is up against Marko Kantele of Finland in the second game.

Monday, December 16 (7 pm) 

Steve Lennon v Callan Rydz – Round 1

William O’Connor v Marko Kantele – Round 1

Vincent van der Voort v Keane Barry – Round 1

Gary Anderson v Brendan Dolan – Round 2

