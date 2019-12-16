Your Guide To The Irish In Action At World Darts Championship Today

There are four Irish men involved in today’s action at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Sunday was a good day for the Irish involvement as Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan beat India’s Nitin Kumar 3-0 to set up a clash with two-time world champion Gary Anderson on Monday’s card.

Cork’s Ciarán Teehan produced a stunning upset to beat the experienced 3-0 in the first round on Sunday. Teehan will now take on Mervyn King in the second round.

17-year-old Keane Barry will be making his World Darts Championship debut today when he goes up against Vincent van der Voort of the Netherlands in the first round.

The Meath man is the youngest player competing at this year’s world championships and he will become the third-youngest player ever to appear at this competition.

Finally, Carlow’s Steve Lennon will be getting his championship underway when he takes on England’s Callan Rydz while Limerick man Willie O’Connor is up against Marko Kantele of Finland in the second game.

Monday, December 16 (7 pm)

Steve Lennon v Callan Rydz – Round 1

William O’Connor v Marko Kantele – Round 1

Vincent van der Voort v Keane Barry – Round 1

Gary Anderson v Brendan Dolan – Round 2