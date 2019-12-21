Wild Scenes As Fallon Sherrock Fairy Tale Continues At World Championships

Fallon Sherrock continues to make history at the PDC World Darts Championship after she beat 11th ranked seed Mensur Suljovic at the Alexandra Palace.

On Tuesday, Sherrock created history by becoming the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship when she beat Ted Evetts 3-2 in the first round.

Entering her second-round match against the 11th seed Suljovic, not many gave Sherrock a chance but she produced some superb darts to win 3-1 and guarantee her spot in the third round.

Sherrock has now become the first female player to win two rounds at the PDC World Darts Championship.

You can watch Sherrock’s three-dart finish below which saw her nail the bullseye on her final throw to secure her passage to the next round.

SHERROCK HAS DONE IT AGAIN!!! She beats Mensur Suljovic 3-1 to repeat history and book her place in the Third Round. INCREDIBLE SCENES!!! pic.twitter.com/jXhQNuBSk8 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 21, 2019

Sherrock is the fifth woman to compete at the PDC World Darts Championship and the fourth since a new qualification pathway for women was introduced last year which means that two of the 96 competitors each year are women.

Japan’s Mikuru Suzuki who qualified via the Rest of World qualifier, lost her opening match to James Richardson in sudden death on Sunday.

