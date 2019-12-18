Home Other Sports Sherrock Creates History With Landmark Win At World Darts Championship

Sean McMahon December 18, 2019

Fallon Sherrock has made darts history by becoming the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship. 

The 25-year-old averaged 91.12 and hit six 180s en route to the first-round win over Ted Evetts.

Fallon Sherrock

Sherrock won a gripping match 3-2 and in the final set leading 2-1, Evetts missed the bullseye to make it 2-2 which allowed Sherrock to clinch the match with a double 18 on her second dart.

Sherrock is the fifth woman to compete at the PDC World Darts Championship and the fourth since a new qualification pathway for women was introduced last year which means that two of the 96 competitors each year are women.

Japan’s Mikuru Suzuki who qualified via the Rest of World qualifier, lost her opening match to James Richardson in sudden death on Sunday.

Sherrock will now face No 11 seed, Austria’s Mensur Suljovic, in the second round.

