Fallon Sherrock Fairytale Comes To An End At The Ally Pally

Fallon Sherrock’s time at this year’s PDC World Darts Championships has come to an end after she was defeated by 22 seed Chris Dobey at Alexandra Palace 4-2.

The third-round match saw Sherrock get off to a fantastic start as she hit three 180s in the opening two legs to lead 2-0 in the first set. Chris Dobey responded by taking the next leg before Sherrock responded to clinch the fourth leg to take the first set 3-1.

The second set was a much tighter affair as Dobey looked like he was going to steamroll Fallon but his inability to close out the leg allowed Sherrock opportunities to gain ground. The man from Bedlington eventually prevailed 3-2 to tie up the match at one set apiece.

Sherrock took the third set to lead 2-1 but from there on in, Dobey’s superior scoring finally told as Sherrock was unable to hit the same number of doubles that she was hitting earlier in the match.

Third set to @Fsherrock! She leads Dobey 2-1 and gets a nod from her opponent… 📺 Watch it live on Sky Sports Darts or follow it live here: https://t.co/RX8RsoJHbz pic.twitter.com/ToRS4e7C2U — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 27, 2019

Dobey secured the final two sets 3-1 and 3-0 to give him the match 4-2.

WhatsApp Email 111 Shares