Lighting Up Aviva Stadium To Continue As Tribute To Healthcare Workers

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will continue to be lit up throughout the month of April as a tribute to Ireland’s healthcare workers who are risking their lives in helping battle COVID-19.

The iconic stadium will be lit up in the colours of red and green, the colours of the HSE, every Friday in April between 8.30pm – 10.30pm.

Aviva have commissioned Dublin spoken-word poet Stephen James Smith to pen a rousing piece capturing a heartfelt message of gratitude to the Health Service Executive (HSE), featuring Aviva Stadium lit up in the corporate colours of green and red of the HSE.

“This is about our future, it’s about teamwork… there is no strength without unity, now we unite with gestures of goodwill as we pause to applaud…

“We think of family and friends, those that are vulnerable. So, we do what we can by staying apart, playing our part, we are all accountable… we want to touch but the front line should be the last line, we thank you all so much.”

Stephen James Smith’s poem features in the new Aviva short film which uses key moments of unity at Irish rugby and soccer matches in Aviva stadium to emphasise the importance of Ireland continuing to unite as a country to help show our support for the real front line, our healthcare workers.