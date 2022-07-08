Close sidebar

Zhou Guanyu speaks following horror Silverstone crash

by Rudi Kinsella
zhou guanyu

A genuine miracle.

Zhou Guanyu has discussed how lucky he feels after surviving a horror crash at Silverstone last weekend.

Guanyu crashed horribly just seconds into the race, flipping a number of times, before almost colliding with the fans in attendance at the race in England.

Speaking since, Guanyu has said that he doesn’t know how he survived, but that the halo in the car saved him.

As F1 fans will know, the halo is a driver crash-protection system used in open-wheel racing series, which consists of a curved bar placed to protect the driver’s head.

Zhou Guanyu on Silverstone crash

He said: “I don’t know how I survived. But then looking back obviously I saw the halo saved me.”

“Once I stopped I didn’t know where I was because I was upside down and the next thing I felt was some leaking.

“I was not sure if it was from my body or from the car, so I just tried to switch the engine off. I knew if a fire started it would be difficult to get out.

“It wasn’t hurting but it was very cold on the left hand side, so I didn’t know if it was blood and I wasn’t feeling any more or something. I was just making sure, I was more worried about if the engine caught on fire because in that position you are really stuck.”

Zhou Guanyu

Incredibly, Guanyu is taking part in the Austrian GP this weekend, just days after the horror injury that could have been fatal.

It would be excellent to see the rookie driver place in the top 10 this weekend and score a points finish, though most would take him finishing the race safely after what happened last weekend.

The Austrian GP practice has already kicked off, with the actual race starting at 2pm on Sunday.

Read More About:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related posts

How to watch and all you need to know ahead of Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios

Full transcript of Nick Kyrgios’ tense exchange with reporter after Wimbledon tie

‘Bully’ Nick Kyrgios slammed after Wimbledon thriller