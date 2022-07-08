Zhou Guanyu speaks following horror Silverstone crash

A genuine miracle.

Zhou Guanyu has discussed how lucky he feels after surviving a horror crash at Silverstone last weekend.

Guanyu crashed horribly just seconds into the race, flipping a number of times, before almost colliding with the fans in attendance at the race in England.

Speaking since, Guanyu has said that he doesn’t know how he survived, but that the halo in the car saved him.

As F1 fans will know, the halo is a driver crash-protection system used in open-wheel racing series, which consists of a curved bar placed to protect the driver’s head.

This fan footage of Zhou's crash at Silverstone is terrifying 😧 (via ted_meagher98/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/hkioNEUBkv — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 4, 2022

Zhou Guanyu on Silverstone crash He said: “I don’t know how I survived. But then looking back obviously I saw the halo saved me.” “Once I stopped I didn’t know where I was because I was upside down and the next thing I felt was some leaking. “I was not sure if it was from my body or from the car, so I just tried to switch the engine off. I knew if a fire started it would be difficult to get out. “It wasn’t hurting but it was very cold on the left hand side, so I didn’t know if it was blood and I wasn’t feeling any more or something. I was just making sure, I was more worried about if the engine caught on fire because in that position you are really stuck.” Zhou Guanyu Incredibly, Guanyu is taking part in the Austrian GP this weekend, just days after the horror injury that could have been fatal. Finished the final medical check, all good to go! Thanks to all of the people who supported me during this time, means the world. ❤️ #AustrianGP LET’S GO! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/VdArFWcRoB — 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu 🇨🇳 (@ZhouGuanyu24) July 7, 2022 It would be excellent to see the rookie driver place in the top 10 this weekend and score a points finish, though most would take him finishing the race safely after what happened last weekend. The Austrian GP practice has already kicked off, with the actual race starting at 2pm on Sunday.

