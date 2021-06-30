Wimbledon courts come under fire from tennis’ biggest stars

“It’s a joke. Try watering it. Make it a grass court again.”

Wimbledon’s courts have come under fire from some of tennis’ biggest stars, after Serena Williams was forced to pull out of the tournament through injury.

Serena Williams, one of the sport’s all-time greatest players, was forced to retire from her first-round match on Tuesday after slipping and injuring her leg.

Williams said she was “heartbroken” to have to withdraw, shortly after Adrian Mannarino had fallen and injured himself on the same part of the same court.

Meanwhile, the controversial Nick Kyrgios said the court’s surface was a “joke”.

Speaking before his match with Ugo Humbert was suspended, the Australian said: “Guys, for you watching at home, it should be fast here, that’s grass court tennis.

“It’s a joke. Try watering it. Make it a grass court again, thanks.”

Wimbledon courts respond to complaints

The All England Club, where Wimbledon takes place, have said that the courts which were unused last year, have been prepared in the same way they always are.

“Each grass court is checked by the Grand Slam Supervisors, Referee’s Office and Grounds team ahead of play commencing, and on both days of the Fortnight they have been happy with the conditions and cleared the courts for play,” the club said in a statement.

“The weather conditions on the opening two days have been the wettest we have experienced in almost a decade, which has required the roof to be closed on Centre Court and No.1 Court for long periods. This is at a time when the grass plant is at its most lush and green, which does result in additional moisture on what is a natural surface.

“With each match that is played, the courts will continue to firm up.”

