Sonia O’Sullivan calls out Irish Athletics for “one of the worst decisions ever made”

“This will be looked back upon as one of the worst decisions ever made by Irish Athletics.”

Sonia O’Sullivan has called out Irish Athletics for not selecting Rhasidat Adeleke to go to the Olympics with the mixed relay squad.

This came after Adeleke had a day to remember at the European U20 track and field championships in Estonia, where she followed up on her 100m gold with a comprehensive victory in the 200m to complete the sprint double.

The 18-year-old Tallaght native broke her own senior records, running 200 metres in an incredible time of 22.90 seconds, blowing the world of athletics away in the process.

However, despite this incredible feat, there was a slight sense of disappointment from those who were watching on the day, as people came to terms with the fact that Adeleke would not be going to the Olympics to represent Ireland this summer.

Sonia O’Sullivan on Rhasidat Adeleke.

In response to journalist Cathal Dennehey asking why Adeleke was not chosen for Ireland’s Olympics team, Irish athletics royalty Sonia O’Sullivan said that it would be “looked back upon as one of the worst decisions ever made by Irish Athletics.”

She said that Adeleke is “clearly one of the current best Irish athletes”, and that a brave decision should have been taken. O’Sullivan concluded that this will be looked back upon as one of those “what if?” decisions.

This will be looked back upon as one of the worst decisions ever made by @irishathletics clearly one of the current best Irish athletes an outlier where exceptions should be made and brave decisions taken will always be looked back upon as one of those “what if ? “ decisions. — sonia osullivan (@soniaagrith) July 17, 2021

Big day for Irish athletics.

Staying out in Estonia, Ireland’s Cian McPhillips won the European under 20 1500m title, ensuring it wasn’t just Adeleke grabbing the headlines.

Incredibly, Ireland then won its fourth gold medal of the day, with 16-year-old Nick Griggs running a truly stunning race to take home the win.

A fourth gold medal for Ireland 🇮🇪 in just over 24 hours in Tallinn! Only 16, Nicholas Griggs uncorks a last kilometre of 2:31 to run away from the field the 3000m! 💨 📈 That title also takes Ireland to the top of the medal table! 🥇🥈🥉#Tallinn2021 pic.twitter.com/eW6zVbknYx — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 17, 2021

Here’s hoping Ireland can replicate these youngsters’ success at the Olympics over the coming weeks.

The Tokyo Olympics kicks off on Friday 23 July.

