Irish badminton star Nhat Nguyen victorious in first game at Olympics

A completely dominant performance from the young man.

Nhat Nguyen defeated Sri Lankan opponent Nikula Karunaratne in his first game at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday morning.

Nguyen won the game 2-0, (21-16 and 21-14) against the veteran Karunaratne, who was playing in his third Olympics.

At just 21 years of age, it is of course Nguyen’s first Olympics games, but Monday saw him play with complete composure and extremely quick footwork from start to finish.

His next game is on Wednesday against Taiwan’s Wang Tzu-wei, which if he wins, will book him a spot on the last 16.

He will have his work cut out for him against Wang, who is a 10th seed in the competition, and will be expected to win the game.

However, based on Nguyen’s impressive performance on Monday, we certainly wouldn’t rule out a fierce encounter between the two.

#Badminton @Nhat_Nguyen007 says a prayer and sends it to his parents before he plays any game 💚 it’s nearly time before he steps onto the court, best of luck Nhat! 🤞🏼🇮🇪 #TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/zrp21151wd — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 26, 2021

Nhat Nguyen

The 21-year-old became the first Irish man to win gold at the under-17 European Championships back in 2016.

Nguyen spoke to Pundit Arena last year, where he spoke about how grateful he is for his family’s support, and how that is his biggest motivation.

He said: “My family. My parents moved country for me and my sister to have the opportunities they never had. They both worked ridiculous hours to help me and my sister to achieve our goals and they still do these days. So giving back to my parents is the biggest motivation of mine.”

He also talked about his strict training regiment, which consisted of training six days a week, twice a day (two gym and weight sessions and one running session, while the rest is on-court action).

It certainly doesn’t sound easy, but his hard work is clearly paying off with many on social media praising his performance on Monday afternoon.

