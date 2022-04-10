Max Verstappen describes “unacceptable” end to Australian Grand Prix

“I knew there was a problem…”

Max Verstappen has responded after he failed to finish the Australian Grand Prix in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The race took place in Melbourne, where Charles Leclerc came in first place, for the second time already this season.

Sergio Perez came in second place, while George Russell and Lewis Hamilton took third and fourth respectively.

The biggest story of the day was Verstappen failing to finish the race, after his car caught fire with 19 laps remaining.

He opened up on the race afterwards, insisting he is not even thinking about winning the title.

Max Verstappen on Australian Grand Prix

He said: “We’re already miles behind, so I don’t even want to think about [the title] at the moment. I think it’s more important to finish races.

“Today in general was just a bad day, not really having the pace and managing my tyres to try and bring it to the end because it looked like quite an easy P2 and I knew I could not fight Charles. There was no point trying to put pressure on him.

“But we didn’t even finish the race so it’s pretty frustrating and unacceptable.

“I knew there was a problem so it was always going to be a question mark of finishing the race. But these kind of things, if you want to fight for the title, cannot happen.”

Verstappen failed to finish the first race of the season as well, and he seems as though he is already starting to worry about the season as a whole.

After defeating Lewis Hamilton in dramatic circumstances last season towards the end of 2021, he and his Red Bull team will be hoping to build on that triumph this year.

He will have a chance to redeem himself at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday 24 April.

