Defiant Lewis Hamilton speaks out after controversial Grand Prix win

“I would not be bullied into being less aggressive.”

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out after his controversial win at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

A collision occurred between Hamilton and Max Verstappen on the first lap, which saw Hamilton receive a ten-second penalty.

However, Hamilton held on to win his eighth British Grand Prix, though it was done so in contentious circumstances.

Hamilton and Verstappen crash

HAMILTON AND VERSTAPPEN COLLIDE! 💥 Verstappen is out of the car 😱 Red Flag 🚩 📺 Watch the #BritishGP live on Sky Sports F1pic.twitter.com/R80GdOuhVd — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 18, 2021

Verstappen has since been taken to hospital, though at this moment it is just for precautionary checks to be carried out.

F1‘s governing body said in a statement: “The FIA advises that, following an incident during the FIA Formula 1 British Grand Prix today, 18/07/21, the driver of car #33, Max Verstappen, has been taken to a local hospital for further precautionary checks.”

Speaking after the win, a defiant Lewis Hamilton made no apologies for what happened, and insisted that he would not be “bullied” into being less aggressive.

Lewis Hamilton on crash with Max Verstappen

He said: “I would have loved to have had a wheel-to-wheel race battle for the whole race. I enjoy racing with him, and I’m looking forward… but I would never back down from anyone. I would not be bullied into being less aggressive.

“I think today, this weekend, we needed the points. There was a gap, he left the gap, and I went for it.”

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner spoke after the race, and said it will be a “hollow victory” for Hamilton.

He said: “He shouldn’t be making maneuvers like that. The biggest result for us is he (Verstappen) is uninjured. It’s unacceptable… I hope Lewis is very happy with himself.

“I’m just very disappointed that a driver of his caliber would make such a move. It’s dangerous. It looked desperate… For me, that’s a hollow victory.”

🗣 "For me, that's a hollow victory" A furious Christian Horner spoke with @tedkravitz and provided an update on Max Verstappen.#SkyF1 #BritishGP 🇬🇧pic.twitter.com/5T0ozC3Bep — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 18, 2021

Read next: Sonia O’Sullivan calls out Irish Athletics for “one of the worst decisions ever made”

Read More About: formula 1, lewis hamilton