Lewis Hamilton opens up on difficulties impacting him

“It has been such a tough year already…”

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on the difficulties that have been impacting him “for a long time”.

The 37-year-old has never been quiet when it comes to his mental health, and has often been an advocate for ending the stigma surrounding the subject.

After a disappointing start to the new F1 season, by his standards, the Englishman has opened up about how he is feeling lately.

On his Instagram story, he said that he has been struggling mentally and emotionally “for a long time”.

Lewis Hamilton

“It has been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us,” said the 37-year-old. “Hard some days to stay positive.

“I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time, to keep going is a constant effort but we have to keep fighting. We have so much to do and to achieve.

“I’m writing to tell you it’s okay to feel the way you do, just know that you are no alone and we are going to get through this… Let’s remember to live in gratitude for another day to rise.”

Lewis Hamilton

The stress Hamilton could be going through could be in part to the most recent F1 race, which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

There was the doubt that this race would even go ahead in the first place, after a missile attack on a nearby oil factory caused chaos and fear amid everyone involved.

It did go ahead, with Hamilton finishing in 10th place after starting in 15th.

However after the race, the Mercedes man was not looking to hang around in Saudi Arabia for too long, insisting he just “wanted to go home”.

The next F1 race is on Sunday morning in Melbourne on 10 April, where Hamilton will be hoping to pick up his first win of the season.

