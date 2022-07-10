Lewis Hamilton calls out “mind-blowing” fans who cheered his crash

He is not one bit happy, and it’s hard to blame him.

Lewis Hamilton has called out the “mind-blowing” behaviour of fans who cheered his crash on Friday.

Hamilton crashed in a qualifying lap for the Austrian Grand Prix, in an incident that could have been far worse than it was.

The consensus is that those who cheered after Hamilton crashed were Max Verstappen fans, as there were thousands in attendance at the race supporting the Dutchman.

It has also been pointed out that Verstappen was booed by Hamilton’s fans at Silverstone last weekend.

Lewis Hamilton on fans who cheered his crash

The Englishman said: “I don’t agree with any of that, no matter what. A driver could have been in hospital, and you are going to cheer that?

“It is mind-blowing that people would do that, knowing how dangerous our sport is. I was grateful I didn’t end up in hospital and I wasn’t heavily injured.”

Hamilton’s words have even more meaning after Zhou Guanyu’s horrific crash at Silverstone last weekend that could have resulted in serious injury if things were even slightly different.

Verstappen won the Sprint race at the Austrian GP on Saturday, and is favourite to win the race again on Sunday, with the Red Bull driver starting in pole position.

However the entire weekend is being marred with controversy, after fans were subjected to alleged racist and sexist comments from others in attendance.

F1 condemned these comments in a statement, writing: “We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix.

We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security, and will be speaking to those who reported the incidents.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

