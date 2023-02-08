LeBron James becomes NBA all-time top scorer

One of the greatest of all time, in any sport.

LeBron James has officially become the top scorer in the history of the NBA, overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record on Tuesday night.

Abdul-Jabbar held the record for almost 40 years, with many expecting that it would never be broken, but James has made history once again in his extraordinary career.

James scored a fadeaway jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder to take his career total to 38,388 points.

His LA Lakers side went on to lose the game, though it didn’t look as if anyone in attendance was too concerned by this fact, with the entire night turning into a celebration for James.

The basketball legend was as humble as ever when speaking after the record was broke, paying his respect to Abdul-Jabbar, who was in attendance.

LeBron James becomes all-time NBA scorer

He said: “I just want to say, thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of a kind.

“To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as great as Kareem, it’s very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to the Captain, please.

“I thank you guys so much for allowing me to be a part of something I’ve always dreamed about.”

EVERY ANGLE of the bucket that made LeBron James the NBA's all-time leading scorer 📽️#ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/BVUr9x78BH — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

James secured his fourth championship with the Lakers’ NBA Finals victory over his former side the Miami Heat in 2020.

The general consensus is the James will continue playing until he wins another championship, or at least until he can play in the NBA with his son Bronny.

Perhaps one of the most impressive aspects of James breaking this record is the fact that he is also in the top five when it comes to the most assists in NBA history.

This means that while he is clearly an elite scorer (the best ever), there is also the chance that he retires as the best passer of a basketball too.

Read next: Katie Taylor rematch with Amanda Serrano confirmed for May 20th

Read More About: Lebron James, NBA