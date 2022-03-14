Kevin Nash confirms Scott Hall to be taken off life support

Tragic news.

Kevin Nash has confirmed that wrestling legend and his own tag-team partner Scott Hall is set to be taken off life support.

Hall, who is 63, was placed on life support last week after he suffered a number of heart attacks in the aftermath of a hip operation.

Nash and Hall were fan-favourites in the world of wrestling, specifically due to their work with WCW and the WWF in the 90s.

Nash posted on his Instagram page to say that once Hall’s family is “in place”, his life support will be discontinued.

Kevin Nash on Scott Hall

His heartbreaking statement can be read in full below:

“Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else.

“My heart is broken and I’m so very fucking sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him.

“When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those alot that disliked us.

“We were the ‘outsiders’ but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life.

“He wasn’t perfect but as he always said ‘The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross ‘. As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Nash (@realkevinnash)

Read next: Chael Sonnen claims the BMF belt will not be contested again

Read More About: Kevin Nash, Scott Hall