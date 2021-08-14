Irish Olympian Jack Woolley hospitalised following attack in Dublin

“Luckily I was able to phone an ambulance and stay conscious.”

Jack Woolley, one of Ireland’s Olympians from this summer, has been hospitalised following an attack in Dublin on Friday.

Woolley, who represented Ireland in Tokyo in the Taekwondo 58kg competition, was attacked by a group of 8-12 people.

Jack Woolley assaulted in Dublin

Woolley took to his Instagram to let his followers know what exactly happened, saying: “I hope for a speedy recovery. It’s been a tough couple of months.”

However, he did optimistically inform his followers that he is “all good”.

Woolley wrote: “Thank you to everyone for all the messages to see how I am doing.

“Last night (Friday 13th August), I went for a meal with my friend. Followed by a bar for a couple of drinks. Heading back along the River Liffey a gang of roughly 8-12 men and women in their 20s began violently attacking people along the boardwalk.

“Unfortunately I was victim to these random attacks as I was just walking by before I was punched in the face by one of these group members.

“Only one punch and followed by ‘my mistake wrong person’ then they continued to run off down the road attacking more civilians minding their own business.”

Jack Woolley on attack in Dublin

He continued: “Luckily I was able to phone an ambulance and stay conscious. My friends helped me throughout all over this and I’m glad to say they both are well and safe.

“Thank you all again for the support and kind messages. I hope for a speedy recovery. It’s been a tough couple of months.”

Woolley captured the hearts of the nation during the Olympics, thanks largely to his emotional post-fight interview, where he tearfully talked about his fight, and what went wrong.

